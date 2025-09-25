Walstrom Marine names president

The StaffSeptember 25, 2025
Jeremy Anderson
Jeremy Anderson will take on the role of president of Walstrom Marine on October 6.

Walstrom Marine has announced that Jeremy Anderson will be named president on October 6.

Anderson most recently served as general manager for Big Thunder Marine in the Lake of the Ozarks. Before Big Thunder, Anderson worked at several dealerships in Wisconsin. He is a lifelong boater and enjoys the water with family and friends.

“We are really excited to have Jeremy join our team,” said Mike Cazer, Board Chair of Walstrom Marine. “In our discussions, it was clear that not only did Jeremy have the operating and leadership experience we were looking for, but more importantly, he shares our vision for Walstrom Marine and our values.”

After serving nearly nine years as Walstrom Marine’s president, Tom Ervin is stepping down from his role but will remain with the company as a strategic advisor. “We are so grateful for Tom’s service and that he will remain with us to support the transition and advise us in our next chapter of growth under Jeremy’s leadership,” Cazer said.

In the last 79 years, Walstrom Marine has expanded to five dealership locations, marinas in Harbor Springs and Algonac, and storage and service facilities in Harbor Springs, Charlevoix, Traverse City and Cheboygan.

