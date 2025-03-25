Walstrom Marine president to transition roles

Walstrom Marine, a Michigan full-service marine dealership, has announced that Tom Ervin will transition from his role as president. He plans to stay actively involved with the company as a strategic advisor, supporting its continued growth.

With a career devoted to the marine industry, including over 20 years of managing national marine organizations, Ervin has brought decades of experience, passion, and leadership to Walstrom Marine. Since taking the helm in 2016, he has helped grow the company, expanding its brand portfolio, services, and geographic reach across Michigan. His leadership was instrumental in key acquisitions, including Traverse Bay Marine, Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City and Algonac Harbour Club on Lake St. Clair.

“Tom has made such a large impact on our family’s business. He helped transform Walstrom Marine while keeping intact our values and culture of putting our customers first,” said Ward Walstrom Jr., second-generation owner of Walstrom Marine. “I will remember Tom most for his servant leadership. If he’s not grilling hamburgers at an employee luncheon, then he’s out delivering a customer’s boat.”

Walstrom Marine is committed to finding the right leader to continue its legacy of customer service and employee care, and Ervin will remain in his role until the right successor is in place, ensuring a smooth transition.

“Tremendous opportunities lie ahead for Walstrom Marine,” said Mike Cazer, CEO of Continuum Ventures, an investor in Walstrom Marine. “We envision growing our dealership and marina footprint within Michigan and the Great Lakes, organically and via acquisition. We look forward to finding the next leader to help us steward the business and realize its full potential. We are grateful for Tom’s service and that he will remain with us to support the transition and advise us in our next chapter of growth.”

Walstrom Marine was founded in 1946 by Ward Walstrom Sr. and Paul Griffeth when they acquired Melching Garage and Boat Works in Harbor Springs. Now, Walstrom Marine offers sales, service, storage, and marina facilities across nine locations throughout the state.