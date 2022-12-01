Walstrom Marine acquires Grand Bay Marine

Walstrom Marine has announced the acquisition of Grand Bay Marine as part of its ongoing effort to expand its operations across the Great Lakes region. Founded in 1997, Grand Bay Marine has been owned and operated by Liz Carney and her family, with locations in Traverse City and Charlevoix.

Mrs. Carney and her husband, Kevin, will assist in the ownership transition. Their daughter, Rachael Milliman, will serve as General Manager of the Grand Bay Marine Traverse City location. Tom Ervin, President of Walstrom Marine, will oversee the overall Grand Bay Marine business.

“We are honored to welcome Grand Bay Marine to the Walstrom Marine family,“ remarked Ervin. “Grand Bay Marine has built a strong customer base and a leading position in the Traverse City market. Grand Bay Marine’s dedicated staff and expertise in the marine industry will be an asset to Walstrom Marine and all our Northern Michigan clients. With the addition of the Regal brand to the broader Walstrom Marine business, we continue to build our offering and drive our long-term strategy to be the premier Marine operator across the Great Lakes.”

Grand Bay Marine’s 38 employees will remain with the organization post-acquisition. “As we thought about our succession, finding a partner who shared our passion and commitment to our customers was critical,” remarked Carney. “Walstrom Marine is undoubtedly the best fit to carry our company forward. I’m so thankful to our wonderful employees and loyal customers, and I know they will be well served for years to come.”