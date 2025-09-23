Sharrow Marine partners with CWR Wholesale Distribution

Sharrow Marine has announced its partnership with CWR Wholesale Distribution. Through CWR’s distribution platform, Sharrow Marine gains access to thousands of dealers across North America, South America, and international markets.

“CWR has built a world-class reputation for customer service and supply chain excellence,” said Greg Sharrow, founder and CEO of Sharrow Marine. “They’re a natural partner for our next phase of growth, and together we’re making it easier than ever for boaters and marine professionals around the globe to experience the efficiency, performance, and quiet power of the Sharrow Propeller.”

CWR will initially distribute Sharrow’s flagship MX, XO, and X10 Series propellers, engineered for all major outboard brands from 150 hpto 450 hp, with additional series in the range to follow. With this agreement, CWR becomes the first wholesale distributor to stock ready-to-ship Sharrow Propellers, giving dealers, installers, and service professionals quick delivery, technical support, and access to Sharrow’s training and promotional tools.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the highest-quality marine products as efficiently as possible,” said Ryan Barber, president of CWR Wholesale Distribution. “We are excited to add Sharrow to our lineup. This is innovation that not only transforms the boating experience but also moves the entire industry forward.”