Sharrow Marine expands manufacturing facility

Sharrow Marine, the marine division of Sharrow Engineering, has expanded into a new 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Eastland Commerce Center in Metro Detroit. This expansion more than triples the company’s production footprint, enabling Sharrow to scale its manufacturing capacity to up to 2,000 units per month.

Located in Harper Woods, the Eastland Commerce Center is a modern industrial campus that spans over one million square feet on the site of the former Eastland Center mall. The facility is expected to be fully operational by December 2025, with production starting in September 2025.

The expansion follows the relocation of the company’s headquarters to Newlab at Michigan Central, a leading hub for innovation and mobility in Metro Detroit.

“This expansion is a powerful statement about the future of propulsion technology and American manufacturing,” said Greg Sharrow, founder and CEO of Sharrow Engineering. “We’re proud to grow our footprint in Detroit and continue building the most advanced propellers the world has ever seen. By investing in local talent and cutting-edge facilities, we’re positioned to bring the same transformation to aerospace, defense, and energy that we already brought to the marine industry. It’s an exciting new chapter as we set out to redefine what’s possible in propulsion on a global scale.”