Sharrow Marine launches dealer network in U.S.

The StaffMarch 13, 2025
Sharrow Marine propeller
Photo courtesy of Sharrow Marine

Sharrow Marine will establish a Nationwide Sharrow Marine Dealer Network in 2025. This initiative will bring together more than 1,000 boat and propeller dealers across the U.S., ensuring greater accessibility to Sharrow’s propeller technology.

The Sharrow Marine team will extensively train and support dealers, equipping them to educate boaters on the benefits of the Sharrow Propeller while offering personalized service tailored to their unique needs.

“Expanding our dealer network is a pivotal moment for Sharrow Marine,” said Greg Sharrow, founder and CEO of Sharrow Marine. “By partnering with some of the industry’s most knowledgeable and passionate dealers, we’re ensuring that boaters can experience the full benefits of the Sharrow Propeller firsthand. This initiative will make our technology more accessible and empower dealers with a game-changing product that enhances performance, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.”

Select dealers will offer boats equipped with Sharrow Propellers, allowing customers to evaluate performance firsthand before purchasing directly in-store. With over 1,000 dealers expected to join in 2025, the network will expand local availability, providing in-person consultations, professional installation, and ongoing support.

The StaffMarch 13, 2025

Related Articles

Boston Whaler 40 Conquest

Boston Whaler recognizes dealers for 2024 sales and CSI scores

March 13, 2025
Coast Guard Foundation board of trustees members

Coast Guard Foundation welcomes newest Board of Trustees members

March 13, 2025
Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation

RBFF expands Board of Directors 

March 13, 2025
Boat Fix employees at work

Boat Fix to offer 24/7 support with new insurance partner

March 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button