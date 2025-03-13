Sharrow Marine launches dealer network in U.S.

Sharrow Marine will establish a Nationwide Sharrow Marine Dealer Network in 2025. This initiative will bring together more than 1,000 boat and propeller dealers across the U.S., ensuring greater accessibility to Sharrow’s propeller technology.

The Sharrow Marine team will extensively train and support dealers, equipping them to educate boaters on the benefits of the Sharrow Propeller while offering personalized service tailored to their unique needs.

“Expanding our dealer network is a pivotal moment for Sharrow Marine,” said Greg Sharrow, founder and CEO of Sharrow Marine. “By partnering with some of the industry’s most knowledgeable and passionate dealers, we’re ensuring that boaters can experience the full benefits of the Sharrow Propeller firsthand. This initiative will make our technology more accessible and empower dealers with a game-changing product that enhances performance, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.”

Select dealers will offer boats equipped with Sharrow Propellers, allowing customers to evaluate performance firsthand before purchasing directly in-store. With over 1,000 dealers expected to join in 2025, the network will expand local availability, providing in-person consultations, professional installation, and ongoing support.