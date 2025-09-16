Rightboat launches digital marketing program for OEMs

The StaffSeptember 16, 2025
Propel logo

Rightboat, a marine marketplace in the U.S. and UK, has announced the launch of Propel. The new OEM-focused marketing program delivers targeted exposure, lead generation, and brand control for manufacturers of new boats.

Ocean Alexander, Aquila, Formula Boats, Sailfish Boats and Le Boat are among the first OEMs to sign up for Propel.

“Propel is about putting manufacturers in control of their digital destiny,” said Charlie Jefferson, VP of sales at Rightboat. “We’ve created a fair-priced, high-performance alternative that uses live audience data to reach serious buyers with precision, not guesswork. The result is an effective marketing channel which provides a measurable, commercial impact for OEMs and their dealers.”

Key features of Propel:

  • Brand Search Exposure: Centralizes brand, model range, and geographic visibility across Rightboat’s global platform.
  • New Model Promotion: Delivers high-quality listings with images, videos, and detailed specs; leads are routed to the OEM’s dealers.
  • Dynamic Audience Targeting: Enables geo-fenced, campaign-based digital advertising by brand, buyer behavior, and more.
  • Thought Leadership: Monthly editorial features spotlighting OEM innovations and leadership in the marine sector.
  • Actionable Reporting: OEMs receive direct insights into buyer engagement, regional demand, and model performance trends.

Rightboat’s OEM partners can direct leads to either headquarters or local dealers based on their sales structure, ensuring full alignment with their go-to-market strategy.

