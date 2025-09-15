Great Circle Group partners with Acme Marinas

Great Circle Group has partnered with MacDougalls’, Falmouth Marine, and Vineyard Haven Marina in Cape Cod, all part of Acme Marinas.

The collaboration will provide boaters throughout Cape Cod and the Islands with access to Great Circle’s marine technology sales and service capabilities, further expanding the company’s New England footprint.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy,” said Tim Greer, president of Navtronics and vice president of strategy at Great Circle Group. “By joining forces with these premier facilities, we’re able to bring our exceptional marine technology expertise to more boaters while maintaining the high standards of service excellence both our companies are known for.”

As part of the agreement, Chris Sullivan, who leads sales and strategic partnerships for Navtronics, will personally oversee the Falmouth location. “I am looking forward to returning to the Cape and to Navtronics becoming an integral part of the Cape and Islands boating community,” said Sullivan. “Our team is committed to delivering the same level of technical expertise and customer care that has made us the go-to resource for marine technology throughout New England.”

Great Circle’s operations will be headquartered at Falmouth Marine Center, led by Jay Kehoe. “Having Great Circle’s marine technology experts on-site creates tremendous value for our customers,” said Kehoe. “This partnership allows us to offer comprehensive marine technology solutions, creating a one stop experience that makes boating more enjoyable for everyone who docks with us.”