Great Circle Group partners with Acme Marinas

The StaffSeptember 15, 2025
Great Circle Group logo

Great Circle Group has partnered with MacDougalls’, Falmouth Marine, and Vineyard Haven Marina in Cape Cod, all part of Acme Marinas.

The collaboration will provide boaters throughout Cape Cod and the Islands with access to Great Circle’s marine technology sales and service capabilities, further expanding the company’s New England footprint.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy,” said Tim Greer, president of Navtronics and vice president of strategy at Great Circle Group. “By joining forces with these premier facilities, we’re able to bring our exceptional marine technology expertise to more boaters while maintaining the high standards of service excellence both our companies are known for.”

As part of the agreement, Chris Sullivan, who leads sales and strategic partnerships for Navtronics, will personally oversee the Falmouth location. “I am looking forward to returning to the Cape and to Navtronics becoming an integral part of the Cape and Islands boating community,” said Sullivan. “Our team is committed to delivering the same level of technical expertise and customer care that has made us the go-to resource for marine technology throughout New England.”

Great Circle’s operations will be headquartered at Falmouth Marine Center, led by Jay Kehoe. “Having Great Circle’s marine technology experts on-site creates tremendous value for our customers,” said Kehoe. “This partnership allows us to offer comprehensive marine technology solutions, creating a one stop experience that makes boating more enjoyable for everyone who docks with us.”

The StaffSeptember 15, 2025

Related Articles

Boating Industry Elevate Summit logo

Elevate Summit adds speaker to lineup

September 16, 2025
Vision Marine and Hydrofin logos

Vision Marine partners with Hydrofin

September 16, 2025
Propel logo

Rightboat launches digital marketing program for OEMs

September 16, 2025
Alliance Marine

Oasis Experiences announces new leadership

September 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.