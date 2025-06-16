Marine tech companies launch Great Circle Group

The StaffJune 16, 2025
Electronics Unlimited (EU) and Navtronics have launched Great Circle Group, a developing marine technology sales and service provider.

“We’re building the company we’ve always wanted to see in this space,” said Tim Greer, president of Navtronics and VP of Great Circle Group. “With Great Circle, we can now expand our premium marine technology services well beyond our New England roots, and become the employer of choice for marine technicians, offering unprecedented career opportunities and advancement paths.”

Electronics Unlimited and Navtronics now operate under the Great Circle Group umbrella. The company intends to add additional sales and service providers to the Great Circle family.

“As lifelong boaters ourselves, we’ve seen technology increasingly become core to the boating experience and understand the critical importance of reliable, expert service,” said Michael Wexler, co-CEO of Great Circle Group. “We also see tremendous opportunity to develop innovative service offerings that leverage vessel data, emerging technologies, and enhanced connectivity.”

“We’re committed to a long-term vision of transforming this industry while maintaining the exceptional standards that EU and Navtronics are known for,” added Damon Tassone, co-CEO of Great Circle Group. “Our emerging national footprint allows us to reimagine what’s possible in marine technology sales and services, setting new standards of excellence that benefit the entire ecosystem.”

