Highfield adds to dealer network

Ahead of Highfield Boats’ Dealer/Media Days event in September, the company has announced the expansion of its dealer network. Highfield Boats has partnered with Erickson Marine of Minnesota and Hoffman’s Marina of New Jersey.

Erickson Marine’s locations are in Hastings and Tonka Bay, Minnesota, serving the boating community in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area. Celebrating 50 years in the business, Erickson offers boat sales, service and storage.

“We are excited to have the full Highfield Boats line,” said Jon Erickson, president and owner of Erickson Marine. “We like the quality, and we think their new models, including the jet boats, will enhance our business. Our customers boat on lakes and rivers, and with Highfield bringing out bigger models, we think there is a growth potential for RIBS as primary boats as well as tenders.”

Hoffman’s Marina, located in Brielle, New Jersey, offers service, maintenance, parts, berthage and winter storage.

“We’re very happy to welcome both Hoffman’s and Erikson into the Highfield USA family,” said Christophe Lavigne, president of Highfield Boats USA. “These are strong, reputable dealerships that share our values of customer care and passion for the water. Their arrival strengthens our presence in two important regions. Minnesota represents the growth of our brand in the Midwest, a relatively new market for RIBs, while New Jersey reinforces our solid position in the Northeast, a region traditionally more familiar with RIB culture.”

Highfield also revealed that it has a 31 percent market share among its competitive set domestically, and its 2026 Made-in-the-USA RIB series is set to debut at the Dealer/Media Days event.