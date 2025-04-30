Highfield Boats USA announces four new dealer partners

Highfield Boats USA has announced the expansion of its sales network, partnering with Boater’s Choice and Keenan Marina in Michigan, and Reliable Marine and Riddle Marine in Hawaii.

“Despite the fact that the U.S. boating industry has been facing extremely tough challenges recently, Highfield Boats is not slowing down,” said Christophe Lavigne, president of Highfield Boats USA. “We are proud to have added these four new dealer partners in key markets and are continuing to grow our dealer network, both in numbers and geographically, throughout America.”

Reliable Marine Hawaii has been a trusted name in mobile boat repair and marine services in O’ahu for over a decade. It operates out of a large sales and service facility in Waialua on the island’s North Shore. Reliable Marine is just five minutes from Haleiwa Harbor, where the shop provides sea trials for customers.

“This partnership marks an exciting chapter, combining Reliable Marine Hawaii’s expertise in mechanical and electrical services with Highfield’s innovative aluminum- and fiberglass-hull RIB tenders and sport boats,” said Dawn Williams of Reliable Marine Hawaii. “Together with Highfield USA, we aim to enhance the boating experience while continuing our commitment to the community we call home.”

Riddle Marine was founded in 2011 in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii as a builder of small boats crafted for use in local waters. Over the years, it has expanded into a large marine service and repair operation and retail store. Riddle Marine’s service techs hold outboard service certifications for Mercury, MerCruiser, Suzuki and Volvo Penta marine engines.

Keenan Marina provides a full range of marine services to Michigan boaters, including new boat sales from pontoons to yachts, brokerage, service and repair, marina slips, storage, and fuel docks. It operates four locations in Michigan, including two in Harrison Township, one in Spring Lake and one in Whitehall.

“Everyone in our organization who owns a tender owns a Highfield,” said Rob Lott, sales and service manager of Keenan Marina. “We’ve been loyal customers for years, so when the opportunity came up to be a dealer, we jumped on it. Being a lifetime boater, I’ve been on every RIB brand in the U.S. market, and nothing compares to the ride, quality, and value of a Highfield. With two on-water locations, we service homes on the lake where they will be primary vessels and smaller tenders for yachts in the marina.”

Boater’s Choice operates with the mission statement of making boating accessible to all. Located in Brooklyn, Michigan, the dealership offers new and brokerage boats, including ski boats, wakesurf boats, pontoons and RIBS, boat and engine service and repair, winterization and detailing.

“These four dealers each serve a large customer base of highly active and adventurous boaters. We look forward to providing their customers with the ultimate boat in which to Dare to Explore,” said Lavigne.