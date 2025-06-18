Waterfront Brands partners with Suntex Marinas

Waterfront Brands, a manufacturer of boat docks and lifts, has partnered with Suntex Marinas. Waterfront Brands’ brands include HydroHoist, Neptune Boat Lifts, ShoreMaster, and Tide Tamer. Suntex Marinas will collaborate with HydroHoist and Tide Tamer to provide a range of boat lifts.

“This collaboration will bring top-of-the-line boat lifts and other innovative solutions to the 90-plus Suntex Marinas nationwide, further enhancing the premier waterfront destinations Suntex has been providing boaters, vacationers, and waterfront enthusiasts,” said Ron Martin, director of distribution centers and marina sales for the Waterfront Brands.

HydroHoist Boat Lifts’ premium protection will now be available at all Suntex locations and boaters in coastal waters will have access to the Tide Tamer Boat Lifts.