ShoreMaster, HydroHoist and Neptune Boat Lifts unite as Waterfront Brands

ShoreMaster, which merged with HydroHoist in 2019, and acquired Neptune Boat Lifts in 2020, announced the portfolio has rebranded under the umbrella title Waterfront Brands.

Invision Capital remains an equity partner as the portfolio looks to continue expansion into North American marine markets.

As part of the unification, Don Hurley, current President/CEO of ShoreMaster, will be named Chief Executive Officer of Waterfront Brands. Hurley will oversee the portfolio’s executive team as well as the infrastructure for all of the portfolio’s brands.

Robert Castillo, Managing Director of Invision Capital, states, “Don is an incredibly passionate champion of the waterfront equipment industry and these brands. His work in leading change and assembling an experienced and knowledgeable team has resulted in tremendous growth and continued opportunity for the portfolio as a whole.”

“Together, under the Waterfront Brands umbrella, we will draw on decades of experience from our teams to continue to provide the industry’s highest quality products matched with unparalleled service and support,” said Don Hurley, CEO of Waterfront Brands. “In addition to assembling the most influential portfolio of waterfront products in the world, Waterfront Brands’ vertical operational platform has been designed for growth. This will enable expansion into new markets as well as provide further support and opportunities for our existing dealers, marine contractors, and marinas.”

The Waterfront Brands leadership team will be rounded out with an experienced team from within the existing brands. With strong representation and reputations in the market, most product lines, including ShoreMaster, HydroHoist, and Neptune Boat Lifts, will retain their brand names as part of the portfolio.