Suntex Marinas acquires Hidden Cove Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced that it has acquired Hidden Cove Marina, in north Texas.
A full-service marina in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Hidden Cove Marina is positioned on the east side of Lake Lewisville, in Hidden Cove Park. The marina offers 374 wet slips and 615 dry, each with access to electric, water and cable with size accommodation ranging from 24- to 48-feet. Its amenities include fuel sales, a ship store, boat rentals, an onsite restaurant and gated entry to the docks. The marina also allows boaters and customers easy access to an RV park, beaches, nature trails and private restrooms and showers.
“Hidden Cove provides access to one of the most popular recreational lakes in North Texas known for water sports, fishing and large boating events,” said Michael Warntjes, Senior Vice President of Operations, Suntex Marinas. “Hidden Cove is a secluded treasure with close proximity to rapidly growing cities including Little Elm, Frisco, Prosper and Celina. Suntex is thrilled to further expand our footprint with Hidden Cove and look forward to providing the best of what we have to offer to the local boating community.”