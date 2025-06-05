Hinckley acquires Campbell’s Boatyard in Maryland

The Hinckley Company has acquired Campbell’s Boatyard at Bachelor Point, a marine facility in Oxford, Maryland.

“Campbell’s has built something truly meaningful on the Eastern Shore—an environment rooted in skill, care, and integrity,” said Gavin McClintock, CEO of Hinckley. “This is more than a strategic acquisition; it’s the alignment of two companies that believe in doing things the right way, and in taking care of boaters the way they deserve. We’re proud to welcome the Campbell’s team into the Hinckley family.”

As part of the transition, the full Campbell’s team will remain in place, ensuring consistency in relationships and quality of service. Customers will benefit from immediate access to Hinckley’s national service network, technical resources, and future infrastructure investments.

“We’ve built our reputation on attention to detail, honesty, and knowing our customers by name,” said Tom Campbell, owner of Campbell’s Boatyard. “Joining Hinckley allows us to keep those values intact while expanding what we can offer. It’s a perfect fit—and an exciting step forward for our employees and our clients.”

Campbell’s Boatyard at Bachelor Point joins Hinckley’s growing service network, which includes locations in Maine, Rhode Island, Georgia, Florida, Annapolis, and the Chesapeake.