Hinckley appoints CEO

Hinckley recently announced the appointment of Gavin McClintock as its new chief executive officer.

McClintock, a dynamic industry leader who previously served as chief financial officer for Safe Harbor Marinas and as founder of the marina group Tidekeeper, said he is honored to join the company known for its unique blend of extraordinary craftsmanship and its extensive service and support network along the Eastern Seaboard.

With a focus on advancing the release of exceptional products, expanding services to new locations, and preserving Hinckley’s passion for timeless designs, McClintock is also dedicated to providing a world-class customer experience that reflects Hinckley’s reputation for attention to detail.

“I am honored to join the Hinckley team and look forward to stewarding the company into this exciting next chapter. Hinckley’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship is unparalleled, and I am excited to join this talented crew to continue to build on its storied heritage while enhancing our customers’ experiences and upholding the standards that make Hinckley one of a kind,” said McClintock.

Hinckley said it is honored that Geoff Berger, who has served as CEO, will continue to support the company’s long-term vision and strategy as a member of the Board of Directors. Berger’s leadership over the past five years has been instrumental in building a talented and dedicated team, fostering sustainable process improvements, and advancing Hinckley’s commitment to uncompromising quality and timeless design.