Yamaha Rightwaters partners with PIER to support fisheries conservation

Yamaha Rightwaters recently joined forces with the Pfleger Institute of Environmental Research (PIER) to support fisheries conservation efforts throughout North America. PIER is a nonprofit organization that bridges the gap between scientific research and fishery management through fieldwork and education, delivering responsible solutions for resource managers and coastal fishing communities.

Yamaha Rightwaters supports PIER on two primary initiatives: swordfish movement and migration studies, and sustainable management of white seabass fisheries. To advance these projects, Yamaha Rightwaters provided a 175-horsepower V MAX SHO outboard for PIER’s Boston Whaler research vessel.

The outboard expands PIER’s white seabass archival tagging program, which has deployed more than 500 tags to date, and furthers its efforts to tag and track the movements of swordfish across the north Pacific. Collectively, these projects help improve fishery management and fill critical data gaps. These initiatives align with Yamaha Rightwaters’ mission to support academic marine research.

“At PIER, we couple science with innovation to create solutions in fishery management that prioritize the needs of local communities,” said Dr. Chugey Sepulveda, director and senior scientist at PIER. “Like Yamaha Rightwaters, we believe responsible fishing is essential for healthy oceans and sustainable fisheries. We look forward to our collaboration.”

With more than two decades of experience studying Southern California’s fisheries, PIER’s team brings deep regional knowledge to their projects. Their innovations include new gear types that revitalize the West Coast swordfish fishery and community education programs designed to raise public awareness about sustainable practices. PIER’s hands-on approach emphasizes field research and direct cooperation with fishers, resource managers and the public.

Applying disciplined, science-based methods, PIER works to advance sustainable fisheries management and public education. The team collaborates closely with the National Marine Fisheries Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, sharing findings through peer-reviewed journals and presentations at public forums across Southern California.

“Yamaha Rightwaters supports science-driven solutions that protect our marine ecosystems,” said Joshua Grier, sustainability program manager for Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Collaborating with PIER allows us to contribute to meaningful research that benefits fisheries, communities and the environment.”