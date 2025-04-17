West Marine Pro supports tech students through ABYC partnership

West Marine Pro has partnered with the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) and its nationwide network of technical schools to support the next generation of marine service professionals.

As part of this partnership, West Marine Pro will offer graduating students exclusive access to essential tools and equipment, empowering them to confidently launch their careers. Through tailored graduation packages and professional-grade supplies, West Marine Pro is committed to equipping students with everything needed to transition seamlessly from the classroom to the workforce.

“We are excited to collaborate with ABYC and its extensive network of technical schools,” said Geoff Raymoure, vice president at West Marine Pro. “Our mission goes beyond being just a supplier — we aim to be a true partner in the education and professional development of future marine professionals.”

In addition to supporting students, West Marine Pro is positioning itself as the preferred resource for ABYC-affiliated schools. Schools enrolled in the Pro account program will benefit from exclusive wholesale pricing, promotions and direct access to industry-specific educational resources and product expertise. This partnership is not only designed to benefit new graduates but also to enhance the long-term success and sustainability of the marine industry.