Marine Service Technician Week launches next week

The Staff
April 15, 2025
The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) will host the fourth annual International Marine Service Technician Week April 21-25. The week recognizes marine service professionals’ exceptional skills and commitment.

All are invited to join the celebration by posting about their technicians on social media, hosting their own recognition events, buying lunch or breakfast, and finding creative ways to say thank you.

“Marine technicians are the backbone of safe, reliable, and enjoyable boating experiences,” said Shannon Aronson, senior director of marketing and communications at ABYC. “We’re excited to celebrate alongside the boating community and to highlight this rewarding career path.”

Throughout the week, ABYC will spotlight technicians on social media, host daily technical challenges with prize rewards, and provide online educational opportunities. The celebration will also feature the presentation of the Outstanding Technicians and the New Achiever awards. The winners will be announced on April 24.

