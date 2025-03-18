The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) have opened free registration for the next webinar in its USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series. The webinar will be held virtually on May 7, from 1-3 p.m. Risk Mitigation 8: Gasoline Fuel Systems – Evolution and Compliance will cover the latest gasoline fuel system requirements and critical safety considerations.

Industry professionals, marine surveyors, technicians, and compliance personnel are invited to join expert-led presentations and a panel discussion on updates to ABYC Standard H-24 (Gasoline Fuel Systems, 2025 revision) and the USCG’s new equivalency policy. Fuel system inspection, contributing factors to refueling accidents, and common mistakes observed in refueling will also be addressed.

Webinar topics

Industry Update from the USCG

USCG Equivalency: What Does it Mean and How Does it Work?

H-24 2025 – Update on the Revised Standard

Fuel System Inspection and Refueling Procedure

“As we navigate the evolving landscape of gasoline fuel systems, staying informed about the latest updates and changes is crucial,” said Brian Goodwin, standards and compliance director of ABYC. “This webinar is an important opportunity for professionals to understand these changes and how they impact industry and boating safety.”

The Risk Mitigation Series is a free, online event dedicated to improving safety in recreational boat design and construction. Sessions are recorded for later viewing.

To register free, visit the ABYC website. To access past recordings, visit the Risk Mitigation homepage.