Upcoming ABYC Educator Forum to connect industry and schools

The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) will host its next Educator Forum on April 2, bringing together high school and post-secondary educators, administrators and marine service program leaders.

The virtual event provides a collaborative platform to address challenges, share resources and explore opportunities for students pursuing careers in the marine industry.

For the April event, Chelle Travis will speak about the impact of SkillsUSA’s national and state challenges. Travis is the executive director of SkillsUSA, a national organization that helps students develop skills for technical, industrial and trade careers.

ABYC invites industry leaders passionate about workforce development to join the forum, particularly for the SkillsUSA discussion, to learn how to collaborate with local schools and build a verified talent pipeline of career-ready students.

ABYC also encourages businesses to share this event with local schools so they can access valuable resources—whether they are considering launching a marine service program or have a long-established one.

“It’s more important than ever to invest in education and accessible training,” said Sarah Devlin, ABYC accreditation director. “Marine industry leaders can participate in the full event or join specific sessions based on their interests. Your support and input will help shape the future of marine training programs and have a lasting impact on workforce development.”

To register for the free Educator Forum on April 2, visit the Tech Boats website.