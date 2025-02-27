ABYC opens nominations for Outstanding Technician Awards

The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) has opened nominations for the 2025 Outstanding Technician Awards. A highlight of International Marine Service Technician Week, set for April 21-25, the event celebrates marine technicians and their essential role in ensuring the safety, reliability and enjoyment of boating.

Now in its fourth year, the Outstanding Technician Awards recognize service professionals who stand out in customer service, technical training and industry involvement. ABYC will honor 10 outstanding technicians with a $100 Visa gift card, a technician prize pack and recognition on ABYC’s social media platforms. The “New Achiever” category will recognize newcomers to the industry who demonstrate exceptional skill and potential.

“We encourage businesses and boaters to take a moment to recognize their favorite marine technicians,” said Shannon Aronson, senior director of marketing and communications for ABYC. “Submitting a nomination is a great way to show appreciation for their dedication and expertise.”

Nominations are open and will be accepted through March 31. Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 24, during the weeklong celebration of marine technicians.

ABYC also invites the industry to participate in social media activities throughout the week, highlighting various aspects of the marine service profession.

The schedule includes: