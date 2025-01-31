ABYC publishes revised gasoline fuel systems standard

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops voluntary global safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance and repair of recreational boats, published the H-24 Gasoline (Petrol) Fuel Systems standard, introducing new requirements for in-tank fuel pumps and their associated fuel hoses.

While ABYC typically releases new and revised standards in July each year, H-24 was published ahead of schedule due to the significance of these updates. This off-cycle release provides manufacturers with immediate guidance to enhance safety and streamline compliance.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has issued a policy accepting the H-24 standard’s requirements for in-tank fuel pumps as equivalent to federal regulations found in 33 CFR 183.566. This policy permits builders to use in-tank fuel pumps located beyond 12 inches from the engine without obtaining an exemption from the USCG. The policy does not require any additional compliance labeling on the boat.

“Our new policy allowing fuel pumps to be placed in fuel tanks in compliance with ABYC H-24 (2025) provides flexibility to boat manufacturers to incorporate the latest fuel system technology,” said Jeff Ludwig, chief of the USCG Office of Auxiliary & Boating Safety’s Recreational Boating Product Assurance Branch. “The policy would not have been possible without the extensive testing conducted by ABYC and the hard work of the Fuel & Ventilation Systems Project Technical Committee.”

“This standard paves the way for manufacturers to safely solve the challenges associated with supplying gasoline in high-horsepower applications without getting exemptions from the USCG,” said Brain Goodwin, ABYC standards and compliance director. “This is a significant step forward for the industry, supporting both efficiency and the highest safety standards.”

The USCG policy can be accessed on the Safe A Float website. H-24 published in January 2025 is now available in the ABYC online library for immediate implementation. The standard includes a recommended compliance date of Aug. 1, 2027, allowing manufacturers time to integrate the changes into their production processes.