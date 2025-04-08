Marex Boats enters U.S. market

The StaffApril 8, 2025
Marex Boats, a Norwegian boat builder with production facilities in Lithuania, has established operations and sales in North America. The new Greenwich, Connecticut, office will be led by Christopher Hughes, president of Marex Boats USA, Inc.

Hughes has over two decades of experience in the luxury yachting industry as a builder, consultant, and sales and marketing strategist for world-famous brands. With his knowledge of the U.S. boat-building industry and understanding of the Norwegian luxury brand, he will oversee all U.S. operations and Marex’s expansion into this new market.

“Marex Boats was established as a family production by my father, and after 50 years of constant development, we are ready to bring the Marex brand to the U.S.,” said Espen Aalrud, CEO of Marex Boats. “Our mission is to build the world’s best family cruisers, and we are committed to solutions that provide a luxurious yet safe and enjoyable feeling for each family member. This is our core value! And those family values are reflected in how we build long-term relationships with our partners and owners. We are excited that Christopher has joined our Marex family to build a trusted and customer-focused team in the U.S.”

Marex has partnered with Sandy Hook Yacht Sales, headquartered in Sea Bright, New Jersey, and Brewer Yacht Sales, headquartered in Westbrook, Connecticut, to lead the first phase of the entry into the U.S. market. “With multiple offices covering eight states, these partners will allow us to support the customers we sell to with the highest level of service expected by discerning boaters,” said Hughes.

The first boats will arrive in the winter of 2025. They will be available for onboard visits and sea trials at the St. Petersburg Boat Show, Naples Boat Show and Palm Beach Boat Show. Marex is currently accepting dealer inquiries.

