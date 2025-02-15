Monterey Elite 30 honored as Boating Magazine Boat of the Year

The StaffFebruary 15, 2025
Monterey Boats Elite 30
The Monterey Boats Elite 30 has been named Boat of the Year by Boating Magazine and received a 2025 Miami Innovation Award at the Miami International Boat Show. Photo courtesy of Monterey Boats

Monterey Boats has announced that the all-new Elite 30 has been named Boat of the Year by Boating Magazine. The Elite 30, recognized for its innovative design, craftsmanship and performance, also received a 2025 Miami Innovation Award at the Miami International Boat Show.

Boating Magazine rigorously tests and evaluates the industry’s top new models every year before selecting one overall winner from all segments that exemplifies excellence in engineering, innovation, performance and overall boating experience.

The Elite 30 stood out among competitors for its cutting-edge features, premium amenities and outstanding ride quality, making it the ultimate choice for boats seeking luxury, style and functionality.

“We are honored to receive this incredible recognition from Boating Magazine for the Elite 30,” said Charles Marshall, co-chairman at Monterey Boats. “This award is a testament to our relentless commitment to designing and building boats that exceed customer expectations in both performance and luxury. The Elite 30 truly represents the future of boating.”

