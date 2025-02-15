Miami Boat Show: Sunstream reveals first-of-its-kind boat lift

Sunstream Boat Lifts, a manufacturer of boat lifts and the SwiftShield Automatic Boat Cover System, has unveiled the LiftBar boat lift. LiftBar is the first boat lift to incorporate a screw jack-based lifting mechanism, all housed in one tube, to deliver a hidden structure, high speed, no sway, increased reliability and enhanced submergibility.

At the Miami Boat Show, Hey shared that less than one percent of marinas offer lifts, and studies show that boaters will spend 50 to 100 percent more for a dry boat slip. “This is bridging that gap,” said Ken Hey, CEO of Sunstream Boat Lifts. “We’ve always been collaborative with marina designers. We want more space to have more floats. They want less space for more slips. This works together where the finger is the lift. That’s a huge breakthrough because you can put in more slips… Two guys can carry it and put it right into the track. Within an hour, you can make a wet slip a dry slip.”

The lack of cable winders eliminates the need for cable keepers and prevents tangling. LiftBar can be trickle-charged with 110 volts or solar power, and a lack of underwater AC power creates a safer waterfront experience. The lift does not require an electrician to install it.

Because of its contained design, the lift is submersible. This enables it to be installed out of sight at dock level and provides peace of mind in extreme environments. Having key components under an air bell cover protects the lift from flooding, and backup power from the battery enables operation even if there is no dock power. The 12hp system provides speeds multiple times faster than traditional 220V motor lifts while gearboxes and the inline motor with planetary gears offer a much quieter lifting and lowering experience.

The entire lifting mechanism of the LiftBar is hidden within a 6- by 7-inch bar with contained hoses. No external powerpack is needed on the dock. The top lid has traction stripes, matching the details of the lifting cradle. A walkable solar lid option is also available. The port and starboard LiftBar mechanisms come pre-assembled for fast and easy installation, and they are ready to bolt onto pilings, to a fixed dock or a floating dock by hand without the need for a crane. The lift is controlled by a long-range Bluetooth transmitter, a control panel, and a smartphone app.

“Every year we have endeavored to not only build a better boat lift, but to truly innovate and drive the industry to try what has never been achieved to provide boaters with the best,” said Hey. “The culmination of this effort is the LiftBar. Easy to install, the compact design can be completely hidden from view. LiftBar will not only change the customer’s experience but will change the way docks and marinas will be conceptualized well into the future.”

Available in five sizes, LiftBar can accommodate vessels from 8,000 to 32,000 pounds. It is now available in piling lift, fixed dock and fabricated floating dock (concrete, wood and truss) configurations. Plastic modular dock and freestanding portable lift configurations will be released in the future.

The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) also recognized the LiftBar as a 2025 Miami Innovation Award winner during the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Judge Ben Stein said, “Sunstream raises the bar for boat lifts again. This time with the LiftBar, a self-contained, 12-volt lift that delivers installation flexibility and reliable operations. LiftBar is pre-assembled and can be installed by two people in just a few hours. A true game changer!”