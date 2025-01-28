Coast Guard foundation hires Mid-Atlantic regional director

The Coast Guard Foundation announced that Brian Klinzing has joined the Foundation’s fundraising team as regional director of philanthropy. Klinzing will work closely with Coast Guard units throughout the Mid-Atlantic area to identify and fulfill education, morale and wellness, and emergency disaster and tragedy assistance needs for Coast Guard members and their families.



“We are thrilled to add Brian to our team,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “He brings a host of valuable experiences and his enthusiasm for developing meaningful relationships with donors and partners will help us grow our support for Coast Guard members and families, throughout the region and across the country.”



Klinzing brings more than 25 years of nonprofit fundraising, business development, and higher education experience to his role at the Coast Guard Foundation. His experience includes leading fundraising teams, volunteer management and engagement and leadership development. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and master’s degrees from Fordham and George Washington University.



“The work this organization does to support Coast Guard members and their families is truly inspiring,” said Klinzing. “I am excited to work together with the team to provide the resources and assistance our Coast Guard members need to stay strong and resilient, both on duty and at home.”





