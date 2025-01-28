Coast Guard foundation hires Mid-Atlantic regional director

The StaffJanuary 28, 2025
Coast Guard Foundation's Brian Klinzing
Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Foundation

The Coast Guard Foundation announced that Brian Klinzing has joined the Foundation’s fundraising team as regional director of philanthropy. Klinzing will work closely with Coast Guard units throughout the Mid-Atlantic area to identify and fulfill education, morale and wellness, and emergency disaster and tragedy assistance needs for Coast Guard members and their families.
 
“We are thrilled to add Brian to our team,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “He brings a host of valuable experiences and his enthusiasm for developing meaningful relationships with donors and partners will help us grow our support for Coast Guard members and families, throughout the region and across the country.”
 
Klinzing brings more than 25 years of nonprofit fundraising, business development, and higher education experience to his role at the Coast Guard Foundation. His experience includes leading fundraising teams, volunteer management and engagement and leadership development. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and master’s degrees from Fordham and George Washington University.
 
“The work this organization does to support Coast Guard members and their families is truly inspiring,” said Klinzing. “I am excited to work together with the team to provide the resources and assistance our Coast Guard members need to stay strong and resilient, both on duty and at home.”
 

The StaffJanuary 28, 2025

Related Articles

NMMA's Frank Hugelmeyer was interviewed by FOX Business

Fox Business interviews NMMA president about state of industry

January 28, 2025
Marks Marine

Boardco acquires Mark’s Marine of Idaho

January 28, 2025
Boot 2025

boot 2025 hosts over 200,000 in Düsseldorf

January 28, 2025
Keith Rollings named ABYC Educator of the Year

Keith Rollins named 2024 ABYC Foundation Educator of the Year

January 27, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button