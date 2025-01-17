Golden Boat Lifts announces patent-pending bunk system

Golden Boat Lifts has introduced its patent-pending Aluminum Drill-less Multi-Directional Adjustable Bunk System designed to improve efficiency and reliability for marinas, marine contractors and boat trailer manufacturers.

The system addresses the time-consuming and often damaging process of drilling holes to install and adjust bunks. By eliminating the need for drilling, the system streamlines installation and reconfiguration, saving time and preserving the structural integrity of materials. Its slotted aluminum design, secured with carriage bolts, enables precise adjustments to accommodate a variety of vessels without permanent alterations.

The system has broad applications for marinas managing diverse fleets and boat trailer manufacturers seeking adaptable and durable bunk systems. Its aluminum construction ensures longevity while preventing material degradation that commonly results from traditional methods. The drill-free design reduces installation time and provides a clean, professional appearance, free of unnecessary holes or damage.