MRAA Educational Foundation calls for 2024 award applications

The MRAA Educational Foundation has announced the call for nominations and applications for its Annual Scholarships and the 2024 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year Award. Chosen recipients will be presented scholarships in December at MRAA’s annual Dealer Week Conference and Expo in Orlando, Fla. Scholarship and award information can be found in the MRAA Educational Foundation on MRAA.com.

The Duane Spader Leadership Development and Kevin Lodder educational scholarships are intended to financially assist the career development of marine industry professionals and promote workforce development within boating. The Darlene Briggs Woman of the Year Award, continuously presented by Boating Industry and the MRAA annually since 1987, recognizes an outstanding woman who is actively involved in the marine industry at any level. The deadline to submit a scholarship and award nominations/applications is Sunday, Sept. 15.

“The MRAA Educational Foundation scholarships make a lasting difference in the lives of the recipients, helping them to amplify their leadership traits and implement tactics for long-term career success,” said Matt Lodder, MRAA Educational Foundation Chair. “The scholarships benefit the marine industry by providing access to world-class training. Through this recognition, the MRAA Educational Foundation advances its mission to grow the marine industry and honor workforce members by helping marine businesses train and grow their employees.”

Online applications and nominations are being accepted for the Duane Spader Leadership Development Scholarship and Kevin Lodder Scholarship.

Learn more about scholarship nominations/applications: