Recreational boating industry gears up for ABC 2024

The recreational boating industry is preparing for its highly anticipated annual advocacy event, the American Boating Congress (ABC), taking place from May 8–10, 2024 in Washinton, D.C., where leaders from all segments of the recreational boating and fishing industry are invited to gather in the nation’s capital to address pressing matters that impact the industry.

The three-day event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to engage in crucial discussions with influential members of Congress and staff on Capitol Hill. From meetings with lawmakers to informative policy updates, networking opportunities, receptions, and a special keynote dinner, the event promises to equip industry leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the ever-changing landscape.

During the American Boating Congress, participants can expect to advocate for recreational boating alongside the industry’s best, championing important policy areas such as boating access, infrastructure, tariffs, and sustainability. As the 2024 presidential election approaches, attendees will also have the chance to stay informed on timely political updates from insiders based in Washington, D.C.

Networking plays a crucial role at the event, enabling top leaders of the recreational boating industry to connect, collaborate and envision the future. With the opportunity to shape the future of the recreational boating and fishing industry, the American Boating Congress serves as the premier platform for determining policy and educating lawmakers on the most essential matters.

Register now to secure your spot at the forefront of industry advocacy.

The full ABC agenda can be found here.