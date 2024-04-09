Brunswick names new Venture Boat Group president

Brunswick Corporation named Jerry Newton president of its Venture Boat Group division effective immediately. Newton will be responsible for the overall business performance, strategic growth and operational execution of the Venture Boat Group portfolio including brands Bayliner, Heyday, Quicksilver, and Uttern in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Newton brings nearly 30 years of expertise from multiple disciplines with an international career that spans Fortune 500 corporations such as John Deere and Fortive as well as leadership positions in private equity.

“I am thrilled to join Brunswick Corporation, specifically the Venture Boat Group, which consists of some of the most well-known brands in the world,” said Newton. “I am excited to work with leaders across each division and leverage the full magnitude of the Brunswick portfolio to drive growth across all of Venture Boat Group.”

“Jerry has extensive experience leading companies through record growth, and I am confident his depth of expertise in operations, breadth of functional capabilities, and leadership will be a tremendous asset to the boating industry,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “I look forward to supporting him as he positions the Venture Boat Group for continued international success.”