ABYC Foundation names 2024 Educator of the Year

The ABYC Foundation has named Freddie Fowler from Manatee Technical College in Bradenton, Florida, as the 2023 Educator of the Year. The annual award honors extraordinary marine service technology instructors teaching in a high school, post-secondary school, or within the industry.

A retired master sergeant of the United States Marine Corps, Fowler has transitioned from a distinguished military career to the marine industry, where he now serves as a marine service technology instructor at Manatee Technical College.

“Freddie’s repeated nominations by both students and the administration highlight the remarkable influence of his teaching,” said Sarah Devlin, Accreditation Director for the ABYC Foundation, who oversees the Marine Trades Accreditation Program (MTAP). “Manatee Technical College serves as an exemplary model, showcasing a program that successfully aligns its curriculum with job opportunities at the local, state, and national levels.”

“Under the instruction of Freddie Fowler, the Marine Service Technologies program has record enrollments, new and renewed partnerships with, Yamaha, Mercury and Suzuki,” said Doug Wagner, Director of Manatee College, in his nomination. “The students upon graduation are having many locations to choose from for their careers. Freddie came from industry and is now giving back to educate the future employees in this area.”

To learn more about the ABYC Foundation and the Educator of the Year visit www.teachboats.org.