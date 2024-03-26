Early bird registration for ABC 2024 closes April 1

Early bird registration for the American Boating Congress (ABC) closes on April 1, 2024. This is your final chance to take advantage of discounted rates and secure your spot at the recreational boating industry’s premier advocacy event.

Register Here

ABC comes at a pivotal time for our industry and our government. With the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, Congress is busier than ever. NMMA says it is critical the industry ensures elected members of Congress and members of the Administration put boating issues at the top of their agenda.

Meetings with government officials during the event will focus on our industry’s top policy priorities: access, infrastructure, tariffs, and sustainability. Join industry leaders at ABC to work together to push back against threats to the industry — such as the NOAA vessel speed rule — and champion the impressive work our industry is doing to advance innovations in sustainability and marine propulsion technologies.

Confirm your attendance today and register now to secure your 10% discount off the regular registration fee. And, be sure to check the NMMA website for updates to the ABC agenda.