MIBS draws 100K attendees for 2024

The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show concluded its five-day run, attracting buyers from around the world to shop the most comprehensive showcase of the newest boats, yachts, tech, gear and marine innovations. And while organizers expected attendance to dip due to storms on Sunday, which shut down water taxis, numbers are anticipated to near an estimated 100,000.

“We are thrilled to see the excitement and support from exhibitors, attendees, partners, and community leaders who have contributed to making this event one of the premier destinations for boating enthusiasts worldwide,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, who produces the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

Hosted across six locations, the 2024 Miami Boat Show set new benchmarks for marine advancements. From February 14-18, attendees browsed and shopped over 1,000 boats, marine products and the latest innovations.

The Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park served as the ultimate boater’s destination, offering the fan-favorite Nautical Ventures AquaZone, and this year’s new addition – the Pride Park Pickleball Court, in partnership with the 2024 Miami Open. Guests of the show also received tips, advice and practical skills that cover everything from getting started and operating your boat to service, maintenance and more at Fred’s Shed Interactive Learning Center and Hook the Future’s Kids Fishing Clinics with Captain Don Dingman.

The 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show provided a platform for hundreds of debuts, spotlighting cutting-edge marine products and boats, among which was the world’s first prototype hydrogen-combustion outboard motor by Yamaha, plus other marine technologies including sustainable fuels, hybrid engines and electric options. This underscores the industry’s dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship, which was illustrated during the Propelling Our Future event, which unveiled new research outlining multiple technologies needed to further propel recreational boating toward decarbonization. Sustainability partners at the show included Suzuki and Allini Water Filters.

“The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is an international destination to shop the widest range of new boats and marine products entering the market, generating significant economic impact for the recreational boating industry,” said NMMA President & CEO, Frank Hugelmeyer. “This year’s boat show was a hub to see some of the latest next gen marine technologies, from sustainable fuels to more efficient boat hull and engine designs, plus hundreds of boat debuts and new marine innovations. We’re proud to showcase the best in boating, delivering an annual sales boon for boat and marine engine manufacturers and the thousands of marine businesses who exhibit year after year.”

The annual Industry Breakfast included remarks by Show Manager Larry Berryman, a state of the industry address by NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer, the Innovations Awards ceremony, a presentation by ICOMIA President Darren Vaux on the industry’s Pathways to Propulsion Decarbonisation for the Recreational Marine Industry first-of-its-kind study, and several other industry awards.

For cutting-edge yacht designs to state-of-the-art onboard technologies, the Miami Boat Show also provided a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in the yachting world. Consumers had the opportunity to explore a diverse range of vessels, from sleek day cruisers to majestic superyachts, while engaging directly with industry experts to customize their boating experiences to their desires and preferences.

“The Miami Boat Show is pivotal for the yachting industry, showcasing not only the latest vessels and technologies but also driving conversations around evolving consumer preferences and market trends.” added Paul Flannery Chief Operating Officer of the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA). “As the premier gathering of yacht enthusiasts and professionals, the show plays a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of the luxury boating market, providing invaluable insights for both industry stakeholders and consumers alike.”

The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show returns February 12 to February 16, 2025, to Miami and Miami Beach.