MarineMax to acquire Williams Tenders USA

MarineMax, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Williams Tenders USA, Inc. The acquisition is expected to close by March 31, 2024, and be accretive in its first full year of operations.

Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla., Williams Tenders USA is a distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders Ltd., manufacturer of rigid inflatable jet tenders for the luxury yacht market. The company offers a range of tenders through its own showroom location and via its network of 20 dealers in the United States and the Caribbean.

“Williams Tenders USA complements our product and service offerings, enhancing the value we provide to yacht and superyacht customers,” stated Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “This transaction aligns with a key element of our growth strategy of acquiring high-quality businesses that expand our unique portfolio of assets, strengthen our margin profile, and deepen our relationships with customers across the recreational marine ecosystem. Like MarineMax, Williams Tenders USA is a business that is passionate about the boating lifestyle. We look forward to welcoming company President Chris Rimmer and his talented team to the MarineMax family and building on their success as a distributor in the US and Caribbean.”

“MarineMax is an outstanding organization with a reputation for excellence. Their extensive resources and global network will enable us to further scale our independently run operations across North America,” Chris Rimmer stated. “As a result, Williams Tenders USA will be able to better serve our yacht customers and dealers and propel our business to a new level of growth.”