NMMA Canada Hall of Fame calls for nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 NMMA Canada Hall of Fame. Inductees in the NMMA Canada Hall of Fame include those who have or continue to, generate substantial and lasting contributions toward advancing the marine industry. The due date for nominations is December 15, 2023.

The 2024 NMMA Canada Hall of Fame inductee will be announced during the Toronto International Boat Show at an event to be determined. The NMMA Canada Hall of Fame is the Association’s highest honor and a way to recognize those industry leaders who have made significant contributions to recreational boating.

HALL OF FAME NOMINATION CRITERIA

Have made a substantial and lasting impact on the industry or their segment

Are known in the industry and are beyond personal or professional reproach

Have been and continue to be a member and supporter of NMMA

Are actively involved in the marine industry and have been for a minimum of ten years

To nominate an individual for the 2024 NMMA Canada Hall of Fame, please email Sylvie Quenneville at sylviequenneville@nmma.org with a detailed description of the candidate’s achievements. To be eligible to submit a nomination, one must be an active member of NMMA.