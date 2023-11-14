NMMA names new SVP of government relations

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced the hire of Robyn Boerstling as senior vice president of government relations. As chief advocate, Boerstling will oversee the Association’s advocacy efforts at the federal, state, and international levels of government on behalf of the $230 billion U.S. recreational boating industry. She officially joins the organization on December 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robyn to the NMMA team and to the recreational boating industry. She brings extensive association experience and an impressive track record of strategically navigating challenging public policy on behalf of leading manufacturers,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “She is a strong and highly collaborative leader who will nurture our team and ensure the growth and success of recreational boating.”

Boerstling was previously a member of the leadership team for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the nation’s largest industrial trade association, where she was vice president, advancing policy and initiatives on transportation and infrastructure, technology and innovation, and human resources. During 15 years with NAM, she supported many of America’s largest companies, with domestic and global footprints across multiple industry sectors, on issues relating to transportation, infrastructure, innovation, healthcare, immigration, labor, and employment policies.

Notably, Robyn managed several high-impact initiatives, including the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through NAM’s multi-year ‘Building to Win’ issue campaign. In addition, she played a critical lead role in assisting manufacturers through the pandemic and encouraging safe workplaces, vaccination, and critical best practices during an unprecedented time.

“I’m honored and excited to join NMMA and strengthen the association’s presence in Washington D.C. The valuable lessons learned while working within a state house, federal agency and at America’s premiere manufacturing association will be an asset to NMMA and its members,” stated Boerstling. “Growing up sailing and boating on the Long Island Sound with my family, and now watching my children enjoy a variety of watersport inspires me to ensure a long and vibrant future is secured for the recreational boating industry.”

Prior to her tenure at NAM, Boerstling held multiple staff-level positions at the U.S. Department of Transportation, working across the agency under Secretaries Norman Mineta and Mary Peters. Her work centered on crisis response and events with an emphasis on surface transportation policy, maritime policy, post-September 11 challenges, labor uncertainty at West Coast ports, hurricane and natural disaster responses, and international aviation market access. She also led efforts to promote and advance the administration’s transportation priorities.

Boerstling is a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, Maine and holds a master’s degree in English Literature from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. She lives in Bethesda, Md. with her husband and two children.