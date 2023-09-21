Honda Marine debuts BF350 outboard

Headlining preparations for the upcoming International BoatBuilders Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida, October 3-5, Honda Marine announced the introduction of the Honda BF350, the newest high-power outboard motor to join its lineup. Now the company’s flagship model, the BF350 is the first Honda V8 motor to be made available commercially.

“The business strategy for Honda Marine is rooted in the Honda Vision for 2030: serving people worldwide through the pursuit of the highest-quality products and advanced, integrated solutions that fulfill expectations of society, meet individual needs, improve daily lives, and bring even greater joy,” said Kevin Mills, assistant vice president, Honda Power Sports & Products. “The development and introduction of the all-new Honda BF350 underscore the Honda Marine mission to become the marine mobility leader by capitalizing on the technology of Honda worldwide, further developing strategic partnerships, and ensuring amazing boating experiences for our target markets.”

Honda Marine said it will announce availability, on-sale date and pricing for the all-new BF350 outboard motor in early 2024. The BF350 models will be available in two color options, Aquamarine Silver and Grand Prix White.

Full technical specifications about the new Honda Marine BF350 can be found here.