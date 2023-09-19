Boating Industry announces dynamic 2023 ELEVATE SUMMIT agenda

EPG Brand Acceleration in conjunction with Boating Industry Magazine has finalized the agenda for its 2023 ELEVATE SUMMIT slated November 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, TX.

“Over the past few years, the ELEVATE SUMMIT has emerged as the hands-down, go-to leadership event for marine industry executives and our 2023 programming continues to build on this well-established momentum,” said Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief Adam Quandt. “We are pleased to present a series of top-notch presentations designed exclusively for senior executives including the latest insights regarding the economy, high level and practical strategies for business improvements you can take to the bank, plus key trends based on late-breaking data.

“In addition, the ELEVATE SUMMIT also brings together the industry’s Movers and Shakers, TOP 100 retail dealers throughout North America, the Class of 2023 Women Making Waves winners and this year’s 40 Under 40 for special award recognitions. The ELEVATE SUMMIT provides unprecedented opportunity for 1:1 networking with the top leaders and influencers throughout the marine industry who gather for this exclusive event.”

The ELEVATE SUMMIT kicks off Sunday, November 5 at 4 p.m. with the Movers & Shakers Fireside Chat featuring an announcement of the 2023 award honorees, followed by a lively 1:1 discussion with this year’s winner. Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief Adam Quandt facilitates this deep dive to address the challenge of change and how this year’s winning organization and leader has demonstrated excellence through best new practices, innovation and problem-solving strategies.

Monday morning’s opening keynote session addresses “The Economy in Motion: Decoding Trends and Projections,” presented by Chief Economist Curtis Dubay of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. A returning, top-ranked speaker from the 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT, Dubay will tackle the current state of the economy, where it’s headed into 2024 and projections for 2025. In addition, he’ll address potential policy changes in Washington, the impact of the 2024 elections and more.

Always an ELEVATE SUMMIT favorite, a senior-level panel of top industry leaders addresses “The State of Recreational Boating in America.” EPG’s David Gee moderates this dynamic discussion with Frank Hugelmeyer of the National Marine Manufacturers Association; Gus Blakely of Suzuki Marine USA; Jeff Husby of Regal & Nautique of Orlando and WaterSports Central; and Bryan Edmond of Suntex Marinas. Everything from workforce concerns to inflation, supply chain and inventory issues and consumer demand/forecasts are up for debate, along with audience Q & As.

Rounding out the first day is a timely legislative update by NMMA Senior Government Affairs leader Callie Hoyt; a detailed and up-to-the-minute market data analysis presented by representatives from Statistical Surveys and Lightspeed; plus an interactive presentation by John Adey and Sarah Devlin of the American Boat & Yacht Council on workforce development.

Tuesday’s opener, “Mastering Emotionally Intelligent Leadership,” is presented by Stephen Barth who addresses what the buzzword “emotional intelligence” is all about and why it has gained growing acceptance in leadership, with detailed strategies for deployment within your organization.

Jennifer Koenig of Brunswick, Jeff Wasil of the NMMA and Jess Hewitt of Hyperfuels will address“Sustainability and Fueling the Future of Boating” with a review of the latest advancements, innovations and accessibility of sustainable marine fuels.

“Women Making Waves and Their Strategies for Success” features a panel of highly accomplished women who share their best practices in carving out a sustaining career in the recreational boating industry, led by Wanda Kenton Smith, president of Kenton Smith Marketing and Leslie Palmer, national advertising director of Boating Industry. Panel includes Kim Sweers, Managing Partner of FB Marine Group, a Boating Industry Top 100 boat dealer; Christine Carlson, Marketing Director for Volvo Penta of the Americas; Nikki Storey, President of the Great Lakes Boat Building School and 2022 Darlene Briggs Woman of the Year; and Rachel Auslander, Director, Partnerships & Development, Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation.

The afternoon concludes with a presentation on “Consumer Insights, Behaviors and Buying Trends” of boating consumers covering three years of custom research, presented by EPG’s Specialty Information division, along with the always-popular “Boating Industry Top 100 Panel” spotlighting a select group of leading retailers who share their respective vision of the future of boating along with valuable business insights and actionable advice.

This year’s ELEVATE SUMMIT is presented by Leadership Alliance Diamond Sponsors KICKER Marine Audio and the National Marine Manufacturers Association; Gold Sponsors APP ONE and MOTOTV Networks; Silver Sponsors Boatline; Revver Digital; Morgan Stanley; Patrick; and United States Warranty Corporation; and Women Making Wave Sponsors Chapparal and Robalo; Correct Craft; and the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation.

To register, or for more information including sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 Boating Industry’s ELEVATE SUMMIT, visit Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT.