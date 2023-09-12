IBEX announces expanded exhibit hall details for 2023

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s largest trade event for marine industry professionals, announced today the details of its expanded exhibit halls, Product and International Pavilions, and Trade Routes. The Show will be held October 3-5, 2023 at the Tampa Convention Center.



The expansion of the Tampa Convention Center and added exhibit space will allow IBEX to welcome 711 exhibiting companies, 78 of which are new exhibitors and 77 of which are international companies representing 18 countries, occupying three levels of exhibit halls, outdoor display space, and 40 boats on the IBEX docks. New for this year is the Sustainable Technology Pavilion and Trade Route, which will include 32 exhibitors and highlight products designed to reduce carbon emissions, empower cleaner processes for propulsion, and promote a more sustainable future.



IBEX will host four Product Pavilions and two Trade Routes as part of the overall exhibit hall experience, including the Compliance, Standards, and Education; the Composites Pavilion; NMEA’s Connected Boat Experience; and the new Sustainable Technology Pavilion and Trade Route. The Marina and Yard Trade Route features 57 companies dedicated to products and solutions for the unique needs of boatyard and marina professionals and their crew. In addition, IBEX will host three International Pavilions from three countries: Australia, France, and Italy.



The week prior to IBEX is the 40th Anniversary of the Americas Cup win of Australia II, the first time USA was defeated in 132 years. Since then, The Boxing Kangaroo, the official mascot of Australian marine industry, has been used to designate Australian exhibitors at every boat show. Look for The Boxing Kangaroo to be proudly displayed by the Australian exhibitors at IBEX.



The French Marine Leisure Industry Federation has turned its sights on gaining the North American boat builder’s perspective. This year, for the first time ever in the US, companies will be gathered in the French Pavilion, with a selection of industry products for IBEX attendees to see.



In another first, the Italian Trade Agency organized the Italian Pavilion, which includes exhibiting companies and an area dedicated to the Italian Trade Agency. The Italian companies are eager to join IBEX as it delivers a unique forum where the marine industry can share ideas.



In addition to the exhibit halls, IBEX will welcome a delegation of 18 boatbuilders, distributors, and manufacturers from Finland.



“We are coming to IBEX because the United States makes up 50% of the world’s leisure boat market,” said Jouko Huju, secretary general, Global Marine Business Advisors, Finland. “Finland has a booming boat component and accessory industry and we know we can meet the right people at IBEX.”



“We look forward to welcoming all of our 2023 exhibitors and are delighted by the return of the international companies and Pavilions to this year’s Show,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “The International Pavilions offer a valuable global perspective on marine product innovation, and we are honored to provide a platform for delegations from four countries to learn more about the recreational marine market in the US. It’s a sign that we are back to normal, and our community is eager to travel again. To be able to host so many quality exhibiting companies from around the world is what makes IBEX the must attend event of the year.”

For more information on IBEX 2023, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, visit www.ibexshow.com.