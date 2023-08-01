Boating Industry Top 100: Top Dealer applications due today

Boating Industry would like to remind those dealers interested in applying for this year’s Top 100: Top Dealers program that applications must be submitted by today, August 1, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

More information about this year’s applications and the Top 100 program can be found at https://boatingindustry.com/top-100/.

The 2023 Top Dealers and the rest of the 2023 Top 100 Awards will be announced and celebrated during the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT in November.

More information about the 2023 ELEVATE SUMMIT can be found at https://boatingindustryelevate.com/.

Need additional time? Extensions may be granted on a limited case-by-case basis. Please contact Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com with any questions or for more information about the Top 100 program.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for both the 2023 Top 100 program and the 2023 Elevate Summit. Contact National Sales Manager Leslie Palmer at LPalmer@epgmediallc.com for more information on sponsoring either program.