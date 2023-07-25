Boating Industry announces final week to submit 2023 Top Dealers applications

Following the announcement of an application deadline extension, Boating Industry would like to remind those dealers interested in applying for this year's program to submit applications for the 2023 Top 100: Top Dealers program by August 1, 2023.

After speaking with a number of dealerships about the how busy the start of summer was, the staff at Boating Industry felt that dealerships should have more time to complete and submit applications for this year’s program.

Applications for the 2023 Top Dealers must be submitted by August 1, 2023.

The 2023 Top Dealers and the rest of the 2023 Top 100 Awards will be announced and celebrated during the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT in November.

More information about this year’s applications and the Top 100 program can be found at https://boatingindustry.com/top-100/.

More information about the 2023 ELEVATE SUMMIT can be found at https://boatingindustryelevate.com/.

Please contact Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com with any questions or for more information about the Top 100 program.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for both the 2023 Top 100 program and the 2023 Elevate Summit. Contact National Sales Manager Leslie Palmer at LPalmer@epgmediallc.com for more information on sponsoring either program.