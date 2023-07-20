Brunswick names leadership for Boston Whaler, Lund Boats

Brunswick Corporation recently named Lenn Scholz president, Boston Whaler and Jeromie Johnston president of Lund Boats. Both announcements are effective immediately.

Scholz, who has been the president of Lund Boats for the past two years, is a marine industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in various roles across the Brunswick organization. Prior to leading Lund, Scholz managed the Brunswick Boat Group Technology Center in Edgewater, Fla., and served as Vice President of Product Development and Engineering for Boston Whaler.

Johnston joins Brunswick with more than 25 years of experience overseeing strategy, business development and growth initiatives at manufacturing companies with operations globally. Most recently, Johnston served as the Director of Engineering and Strategic Development for United Plastic Fabricating and Tideman Marine.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Boston Whaler, one of the most iconic brands in the marine industry,” said Scholz. “I look forward to continuing the legacy of excellence and craftsmanship, getting to know owners around the world and rejoining the incredible team in Edgewater. Lund is an amazing brand with an even more amazing team. I am grateful for my time with the Lund team in New York Mills and am excited to see their continued success under Jeromie’s leadership.”

"Lund has a been a staple of the fishing industry for 75 years and I am honored to lead the Lund team and join Brunswick Corporation," said Johnston. "Lenn has done a phenomenal job elevating Lund’s presence as the premier brand for fishing enthusiasts in North America. I am excited for the future of the brand and to work with the award-winning team.”

“Both Lenn and Jeromie have deep expertise in product development and leadership, and I’m confident that their backgrounds and experience will enable two of our leading brands to reach the next generation of consumers and deliver exceptional on-water experiences,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “I look forward to supporting their continued success as they position both brands for long-term growth.”