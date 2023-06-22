Discover Boating hosts immersive press event in Charleston

Earlier this month, Discover Boating, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, hosted an immersive press event in Charleston, S.C. with national consumer lifestyle media and content creators participating in a variety of boating activities to generate boating-related content and stories.

During the three-day event, attendees took to the water to learn safety basics from expert captains and local pros on the picturesque waterways of Charleston. Discover Boating and Progressive were able to provide educational tips and resources while raising awareness for how people can get on the water and cruise confidently this summer.

Additionally, the experience generated real-time social media content further driving brand exposure and engagement among next generation audiences.

Attendees included:

Partners participating in the event included: Scout Boats, Regulator Boats and Sea-Doo.