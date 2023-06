Entries for the 2023 IBEX Innovation Awards program are now being accepted. IBEX 2023 will be hosting the prestigious Innovation Awards program during this year’s event taking place October 3-5 in Tampa.



Don't miss the opportunity to submit your company's new, innovative product or technology. Entries are being accepted through August 23, 2023.

Learn more about the program by visiting Innovation Awards or contact NMMA's Rachel Harmon at rharmon@nmma.org