Yamaha Rightwaters sponsors Fishing’s Future

Yamaha Rightwaters has announced its sponsorship of Fishing’s Future, an organization that provides family-oriented fishing activities.

Through the new relationship, Yamaha Rightwaters will provide Fishing’s Future with a Yamaha F175 outboard to power its “ICAN” vessel, a 25-foot Triton designed for families with disabilities. The “ICAN” vessel is modified with heightened railings, an open floor plan, wheelchair tie-downs and a permanently mounted lift that sits directly behind the captain’s station.

“One of the underlying missions Yamaha Rightwaters shares with Fishing’s Future is to strengthen family bonds and teach responsible, ethical, environmentally conscious lessons,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Fishing’s Future works hard to highlight positive differences and advocate for conservation. Yamaha Rightwaters proudly supports these initiatives.”

“Fishing’s Future uses the ‘ICAN’ vessel to educate disabled families about fishing, then takes them out on the water to fish. We’re changing perceptions, illuminating possibilities, providing confidence and encouragement to those who once believed they couldn’t,” said Shane Wilson, founder and CEO of Fishing’s Future. “Yamaha Rightwaters believes that all families should have the opportunity to learn how to fish and go fishing. This partnership ensures that each time we take a family out it will be positive and enjoyable.”