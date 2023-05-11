RBFF launches inclusive marketing campaign

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) has launched a new marketing campaign as well as new content for industry partners to use on social media channels.

The Take Me Fishing “Find Your Best Self on the Water” campaign was launched to create awareness of fishing and boating among diverse new audiences and motivate participation. “Women are the gateway to the greatest growth in fishing and boating participation,” said RBFF SVP of Marketing & Communications, Stephanie Vatalaro. “The opportunity is clear. Research shows women do most of the family activity planning and drive 85 percent of consumer spending decisions. Most kids fish with Moms more than with Dads and brands who put women front and center in their advertising are held in higher regard by both women and men.”

The “Find Your Best Self” campaign is based on research conducted by IPSOS in 2022 that revealed women who fish are happier and healthier. Conceived and developed by a women-led team, the campaign depicts female anglers experiencing the benefits of fishing and boating first-hand. The campaign includes 60- and 30-second ads, public service announcements, print, digital, and social media extensions, integrated media partnerships, influencer partnerships, and earned media activations.

“Campaign testing showed the new ads motivated both women and men to go fishing, so we’re excited to see how both audiences interact with the campaign this Summer,” said RBFF Sr. Director of Marketing, Rachel Piacenza. “Find Your Best Self on the Water strives to accurately and inclusively depict women in fishing, ideally inspiring more females to feel comfortable trying this life-enhancing activity.”

The RBFF also launched new content through their partnership with the American Sportfishing Association (ASA). The 2023 "Fishing…Share the Fun" campaign provides marine businesses like dealers and marinas targeted content for social media channels.