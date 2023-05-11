MasterCraft launches Surf to Save Lives campaign

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced a partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the launch of its ‘Surf to Save Lives’ campaign benefitting St. Jude.

Running until October 1, 2023, MasterCraft will donate $1 for every minute of on-water activity logged on the MasterCraft app, with a maximum donation of $75,000. Boaters can raise funds while enjoying tow sports such as wakeboarding, water-skiing or wakesurfing. Any boat owner can participate by simply downloading the MasterCraft app and logging their towing time.

“We’re proud to partner with St. Jude and announce our Surf to Save Lives campaign, as the program provides us with the opportunity to make a real difference by raising funds and increasing awareness for a worthy cause,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings. “Boating is a family-oriented activity, and we felt there was a great opportunity to engage the greater boating community by asking them to log their behind-the-boat time to raise funds and help families in need all around the country.”

Former professional wakeboarder, TV host, and MasterCraft Ambassador Alexa Score will serve as the spokesperson for the Surf to Save Lives campaign.

“As a survivor of childhood leukemia, a type of blood cancer, this cause is near and dear to my heart,” said Score. “Having benefited from life-saving medical care myself, I am proud to be involved in this campaign and to combine my love of watersports with the opportunity to contribute to the vital work being done by St. Jude to help kids with cancer. I hope everyone joins me by downloading the MasterCraft Connect app and getting out on the water to help us help St. Jude carry out its mission.”

MasterCraft will host additional St. Jude Surf to Save Lives activations around the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament (ACC) in Lake Tahoe, CA on July 12-16. Throughout the entirety of the campaign, MasterCraft dealerships across the country will also host on-water demo days, providing consumers with an opportunity to experience the latest MasterCraft models and partake in Surf to Save Lives.