MIASF hosts 26th annual Plywood Regatta

The 26th Annual Plywood Regatta organized by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) took place at the Dania Beach City Marina on April 22 and 23. During the two-day boatbuilding and racing event students were introduced to the excitement and career opportunities associated with recreational boating.

23 teams of over 200 South Florida middle school, high school, and technical school students built, painted, and decorated their uniquely designed vessels using only simple hand-tools, three sheets of plywood, 3M 5200 fast-cure caulk, and zip ties. On Sunday teams competed in a series of heats to determine an overall winner.

"This event is both educational and rewarding. The team building aspect is crucial for students because it provides an opportunity to develop important life skills such as communication, problem-solving, and cooperation in a fun and engaging way," stated Lori Wheeler, vice president, Marine Industries Association of South Florida. “In addition to our Salty Jobs Video series and our Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program, this event is another outlet to introduce individuals to our industry.”

1st Place winners: Beginner’s Division – Flying Fish from New River Middle School, sponsored by CBRE Marina Group; Intermediate Division – Hurricane from Inlet Grove Community High School, sponsored by Advanced Mechanical Enterprises; Advanced Division – Grump from Stranahan High School, sponsored by Seafarer Marine. The winner of the RPM Diesel Engine Co. Overall Best Team Cup was Hurricane.

Noah Dermody, MIASF director of Membership and Events, said, “This is such a great community event that teaches the students valuable skills that they will carry with them moving forward. We are excited to bring the event back after a four-year hiatus, and we are already looking forward to next year.”

All Plywood Regatta proceeds benefit South Florida’s marine industry education programs and the Plywood Regatta Scholarship Fund.