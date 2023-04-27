Bay Marine acquires Full Throttle Marine

Bay Marine, with locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida, has announced the acquisition of Full Throttle Marine.

Founded by Lloyd Hannum Jr., Full Throttle Marine began as Auto Marine Specialists, Inc. and has been in operation as a family-owned marine service company for over 60 years. “We are extremely excited to have the entire Full Throttle Marine team become part of the Bay Marine family,” said Matt Felhofer, co-owner of Bay Marine. “Steve and Christine are dedicated to exceptional service and work tirelessly in that pursuit. They have expanded their family business to be one of the most prominent marine service providers in the area and we look forward to working with them to provide Chicago boaters with exceptional and comprehensive services.”

“We’ve been proudly serving the Waukegan and greater Chicagoland area for many years and are proud of the relationships we’ve built with every customer and manufacturer that we represent,” said Steve Hannum, founder of Full Throttle Marine. “Full Throttle’s merger with Bay Marine is an exciting time for us - we’re thrilled to join two hard-working family businesses and build on our respective strengths to be a top service provider in the marine industry.”